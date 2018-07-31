Your social calendar might be sucking the joy out of activities that are supposed to be fun or relaxing, according to an upcoming paper co-written by a professor who studies time management.

The paper argues that when a leisure activity is planned rather than spontaneous, we enjoy it less.

That’s because we tend to mentally lump all our scheduled activities in the same bucket — whether it’s a dentist appointment or grabbing coffee with a friend. And that makes the pleasurable activities more of a chore.

“It becomes a part of our to-do list,” wrote Selin Malkoc, one of the study’s authors, in an e-mail. “As an outcome, they become less enjoyable.”

The paper, to be published in the journal Current Opinion in Psychology, is written by Malkoc, an associate professor of marketing at Ohio State University, and Gabriela Tonietto, an assistant professor at Rutgers Business School. It notes that there are many things grabbing at our free time.

We schedule activities back-to-back for fear of not accomplishing them all. Malkoc — who has an expertise in how people perceive and consume their time — links the over-scheduling of free time to the value that we place on achievement over contentment.

“The focus on productivity is so widespread that people even strive to make leisure productive and brag about being busy,” paper says.

So we do more and enjoy less.

The paper draws in part on research Malkoc and Tonietto described in a 2016 paper published in the Journal of Marketing Research, in which they wrote about 13 studies they conducted that analyzed the enjoyment of leisure activities. They concluded that scheduling the activities — which included things such as a carwash, test-driving a car and watching a fun video — had a “unique dampening effect.”

“Those who scheduled getting frozen yogurt construed it more like work,” according to the paper.

So if we’re not supposed to schedule our free time, how are we expected to get anything done? Or see our friends?

The answer, according to Malkoc, is “rough scheduling,” meaning meeting for lunch or an after-work drink but not assigning it a time.

“As trivial as the change might seem, it has an important effect on human psychology: It reintroduces the flexibility to the leisure tasks,” she said.