NFL quarterback Tom Brady took a lot of ribbing after the 2014 interview in which he said his preferred bedtime is 8:30 p.m. But with Brady still winning Super Bowls at age 41 — ancient in football terms — sleep no longer is a laughing matter in sports circles. Coaches, trainers and athletes are focusing on shut-eye like never before.

“There’s a 100 percent correlation in quality of sleep to performance on the field,” said Steve Smith, senior director of health, wellness and performance for the NBA’s Washington Wizards. “Acutely and chronically, sleep impacts reaction time, alertness and the ability to play to talent level.” Studies have shown that getting a good night’s sleep reduces the risk of injury and illness in athletes.

Sleep and its relationship to performance are a relatively new focus for many athletes, said Chris Winter, author of “The Sleep Solution: Why Your Sleep Is Broken and How to Fix It.” “As the field of sports performance has evolved, we’ve covered most of the bases,” including training, nutrition and hydration, “and sleep is the last to fall into place. It really wasn’t until 2005 that research started delving into it.”

Winter has led some of the most influential research on the connection between sleep and athletic performance. A 2013 study, for instance, piggybacked on early Major League Baseball research to look into the relationship between fatigue and career longevity. It found that the more tired players were — on a self-reported sleepiness scale — the less likely they were to still be in the league at the three-year follow-up point. “The [stress of a long] season catches up to you, particularly if you’re not sleeping well,” Winter said. “Sleep impacts everything.”

For some athletes, however, restorative sleep can be hard to get. Natasha Cloud, a 26-year-old point guard with the WNBA’s Washington Mystics, said she’s always been a poor sleeper, but she really noticed its impact when she got to the WNBA.

“It’s tough to recover after a bad night’s sleep,” she said. “On the court, I was drowsy, slow and had poor reaction times.”

After consulting with Winter, Cloud made changes to her routine, including limiting late-night use of her cellphone and other electronic devices, and dedicated herself to getting the rest she needed.

“I’ve established a bedtime routine that helps my body signal it is time to sleep,” she said.

Winter said that the vicious cycle of needing sleep, worrying about it and then getting even less is common among top athletes. Coaches sometimes unknowingly contribute to the issue by adding even more pressure. “When a coach drills it into an athlete’s head that he or she needs to get a good night’s sleep, it can backfire,” Winter said.

The adrenaline generated by competition also interferes with sleep. “You’ve got a fast-wired, driven group and after a game or practice, they need to shut it down and sleep,” Winter said. “That can be hard.”

But the struggle is worth it, Smith said. “It’s the magic pill,” he said of a good night’s sleep. “For an athlete, it simply cures most ills.”