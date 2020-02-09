DAYTON, Ohio — Bill Wampler had 20 points as Wright State stretched its home win streak to nine games, beating Oakland 83-71 on Saturday night.
Tanner Holden had 18 points for Wright St. (21-5, 11-2 Horizon League). Cole Gentry added 16 points and six assists. Loudon Love had 13 points and 11 rebounds.
Xavier Hill-Mais had 21 points for the Golden Grizzlies (8-17, 3-9). Rashad Williams added 18 points. Tray Maddox Jr. had 15 points.
The Raiders improve to 2-0 against the Golden Grizzlies for the season. Wright St. defeated Oakland 96-69 on Jan. 3. Wright St. plays Illinois-Chicago at home on Friday. Oakland plays Cleveland St. at home on Thursday.
