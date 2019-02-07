Gov. Tim Walz wants to spend another $15.7 million to continue repairs to the state’s vehicle licensing and registration system and add employees to handle the backlog of plate, title and license requests.

Walz said Thursday he is submitting a request to legislators to spend millions more to the system called MNLARS, which has already cost the state about $100 million.

Money for the project is scheduled to ramp down in March. After that, state officials have said they will only have cash to maintain the system — not improve it. And more improvements are needed to make the system easier to use.

The overhaul of the system for handling licensing and registration has been fraught with delays, costly glitches and defects. It was the subject of numerous hearings at the Capitol in recent years, as Republican leadership in the House and Senate pressed former Democratic Gov. Mark Dayton’s administration on the system’s failures.

Walz is still looking for a new commissioner to lead the Minnesota IT Services department, which has been responsible for much of the project. It is the only commissioner position he has not yet filled.

The governor said in a news release Thursday that Kathy Tunheim, chief executive of Tunheim Partners, will oversee a selection committee for the state’s top IT job. A group of public and private IT experts will review applications — which can be submitted over the next month — and pass along finalist recommendations to Walz and Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan.

He also announced he is building on the IT advisory group Dayton started.

Walz, a Democrat, plans to expand the council with additional members and state lawmakers who will inform his administration on updating and maintaining IT infrastructure. The experts will also give their opinions on how to balance efficient IT spending with data security and protections against cyberattacks.

“Minnesotans expect reliable, secure, and accurate information technology services when they interact with the state,” Walz said. “That is why the Blue Ribbon Council on Information Technology was created, to ensure the people of Minnesota have access to high-quality, dependable services.”

The governor’s request for more money for MNLARS and staff is a familiar ask for state legislators.

They agreed on an emergency funding allocation of nearly $10 million early last session. The money was spent on software development and other technology costs, but legislators at the time determined it should not be spent on additional staff.

Another MNLARS-related funding proposal last session would have given $9 million to deputy registrars who operate licensing centers around the state. Dayton vetoed the bill, saying he supported the money but wanted it to be part of a comprehensive MNLARS funding package.

“I urge Governor Walz to also prioritize relief for the Deputy Registrars whose livelihoods have been devastated by MNLARS through no fault of their own,” Rep. Paul Torkelson, the Republican lead in the Transportation Policy and Finance Division, said in a statement. “Any discussion of MNLARS funding must also include these Minnesotans who have been hurt financially by this system.”

Walz’s administration has not yet provided details on how they envision spending the $15.7 million.