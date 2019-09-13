ST. PAUL, Minn. — Gov. Tim Walz says his just-concluded trade trip to Japan and South Korea was productive and thinks it will lead to new business eventually.

Walz told reporters Friday that the trip reinforced his view that relationships matter. At a time of chaos in trade, he says, Japanese and South Korean companies are looking for solid relationships with states that share their values, like Minnesota.

However, he said opportunities for increased agricultural exports to Japan are limited.

Walz and Economic Development Commissioner Steve Grove met with Minnesota companies already doing business in Japan, including Medtronic, 3M and Boston Scientific. They also met with Korean companies with investments in Minnesota, including Doosan, which owns Bobcat, and CJ, which owns Schwan's.

They also hosted 40 companies that don't currently do business with Minnesota.