Minnesota will follow the state of California and adopt stricter fuel-efficiency standards for cars, trucks and SUVs, even as the Trump administration moves to invalidate those standards.

Minnesota would become the 15th state to adopt California's fuel-efficiency laws, which require auto manufacturers to meet escalating mile-per-gallon targets for passenger vehicles through 2025.

The move, announced Wednesday afternoon by Gov. Tim Walz, comes as the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and Department of Transportation prepare to weaken federal standards that were set during the Obama administration and threaten to revoke an exemption that Congress has long given California to set its own, tougher mileage standards.

Walz said it will take about 18 months for Minnesota to adopt the new rules, following public hearings.

"It just makes sense," he said in an interview. "It saves money on gas, it increases options and choices, reduces Minnesota's carbon emissions and improves health."

In addition to improving fuel economy, Walz said he expects the standards to reduce the state's total greenhouse gas emissions by 4.5% to 5% within five years. Those reductions would help Minnesota creep closer to carbon emissions goals it has long failed to meet that were set by bipartisan legislation in 2007.

It is unclear, however, if Minnesota will ultimately be allowed to adopt the standards as the Trump administration and California wage a court battle over the right of states to set regulations of their own. California — one of the largest car markets in the world — has been allowed to set its own emissions standards since Congress first passed the Clean Air Act in 1970. Other states have had the option of adopting either the California rules or those set by federal regulators until last week, when Trump announced that his administration would revoke California's authority to set its own standards.

California along with 23 other states, including Minnesota, sued the administration to keep that authority in place.

"The anticipation is we will win this case, so we need to be prepared for once that happens," Walz said.

The decision drew criticism from state Republican leaders even as Walz was announcing it to reporters.

"The governor doesn't get to unilaterally decide how Minnesotans live their lives," state House Majority Leader Paul Gazelka, R-Nisswa, said in a statement. "These goals are unrealistic to be adopted or met by everyday Minnesotans.

But Consumer Reports, the independent product testing publication, praised Walz's decision as a "breath of fresh air.''

"This decision is a win for all Minnesota families, and a great example of leadership for other states that have not yet adopted low emission vehicle standards," said Shannon Baker-Branstetter, Consumer Reports' manager of cars and energy policy.

Save or cost money?

The Trump administration has not proposed its own final fuel-efficiency rules to replace the ones set under President Barack Obama, but has signaled that it might freeze those standards at 2021 levels. If that were to happen, a car manufacturer's fleet of new vehicles would have to average 30 mpg in real-world driving by 2021. The Obama-era rules would have gradually raised that to an average of 36 mpg in 2025.

The Trump administration contends that freezing the fuel economy standards will reduce the average sticker price of new vehicles by about $2,700. But a study released by Consumer Reports in August found that those savings would be wiped out by the average driver spending an extra $3,000 on fuel over the life of the vehicle if the standards are frozen at 2021 levels.

Walz said that the freeze proposed by the Trump administration would be an unprecedented setback after decades of steady progress on cleaner, more efficient cars.

"It just makes absolutely no sense to the consumer," he said. "We're all happy when we get better gas mileage. This will simply take us back."

If the California standards are adopted in Minnesota, the average emissions from new cars in a fleet would be cut by 5% a year through 2025. Emissions from trucks and SUVs would be cut by 3.5% a year over the next two years, and then 5% a year from 2021 to 2025.

Manufacturers would also be required to offer consumers an increasing number of electric or hybrid vehicles with ultralow or zero tailpipe emissions every year.

The changes won't effect the cars on the road or hinder the sale of trucks and SUVs, Walz said.

"If you want to drive your pickup, go ahead and drive your pickup," Walz said. "This has no impact whatsoever on the choices Minnesotans are free to make other than expanding opportunity and to make sure the fleet overall is looking at carbon emission reductions."