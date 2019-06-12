Gov. Tim Walz said Wednesday that he wants to sign legislation as soon as possible to help people who can't afford insulin, but made clear he would not call a special session until state legislators have worked out a deal.

The governor's remarks came after a roundtable discussion of diabetics, insulin affordability advocates, the executive director of the Minnesota Board of Pharmacy, a doctor and a nurse. The event seemed designed to pressure state lawmakers to act after the Legislature adjourned in May with no deal.

Under the glare of bright lights and surrounded by reporters and cameras, activists and experts shared stories of how the price of the drug they depend on has climbed astronomically.

Quinn Nystrom, of Baxter, said when she and her brother were diagnosed with type 1 diabetes in the mid-to-late 1990s, the drug was $16 to $20 for a vial. It now costs $300 to $400 in the U.S., she said.

People turn to an insulin "black market," travel to Canada to buy the drug, or use a low-cost version from Walmart that does not work as well, advocates said.

Walz pressed the group on whether it would save lives to pass a bill to provide emergency insulin assistance — a question that was answered with firm chorus of "yes."

A measure funded by levies on drug manufacturers appeared to have bipartisan support the Legislature. But it was left out of the final version of a state health and human spending bill.

Senate Republicans voted down a last-minute amendment to add the emergency insulin program, which was opposed by the pharmaceutical industry. House Democrats voted down a different version of the amendment that would have used money from the state's Health Care Access Fund instead of the industry fees.

Walz said Wednesday he believes drug manufacturers need to be part of the solution to address insulin costs.

"The clear issue here is, is that the manufacturers don't want to pay," he said. "If there are those that are saying, 'We need to stop this going forward because we are concerned with the manufacturers' ability to pay.' And that's it alone — that is a political issue that needs to be dealt with."

House Majority Leader Ryan Winkler, DFL-Golden Valley, took a sharper tone in a statement Wednesday. He said Senate Republicans killed the insulin program and "sold out to Big Pharma."

Senate Republican Majority Leader Paul Gazelka, R-Nisswa, sent out his own statement saying insulin costs should not be used as a divisive political tool.

"As I said on the last night of special session, we are going to keep working on insulin to make sure we have a solution that fits the problem," Gazelka said. "The proposed ideas need to be hammered out to earn the support of legislators, patients, advocates, doctors, and pharmacists."

While top legislators continue to clash over the death of the bill this session, a bipartisan group of House and Senate members have quietly started meeting to talk about insulin.

The group has already met once, said Sen. Jim Abeler, R-Anoka. Rep. Mike Howard, DFL-Richfield, said they are meeting again later this month to try to come up with solutions for how to get Minnesotans access to emergency insulin when they need it.

If they do craft an agreement, Abeler said he is hopeful it could be quickly voted on in a special session.

"The question is: What other demands are going to be made of a special session?" he said, noting that Democrats want money for bonding projects and Gazelka has mentioned he wants to revisit a tax on health care providers. "Will there be too much weight from everyone's demands that we do everything, instead of solving this one critical problem?"