ST. PAUL, Minn. — Minnesota's newly minted candidates for governor are wasting no time preparing for the fall election.

Rep. Tim Walz won a three-way Democratic primary Tuesday for his party's nod to replace outgoing Gov. Mark Dayton. And Hennepin County Commissioner pulled off an upset over former Gov. Tim Pawlenty for the Republican nomination.

The two candidates traded niceties and some early jabs in dueling press conference Wednesday.

Johnson derided Walz as a typical liberal politician who would raise taxes and expand government's reach into health care with a public option. Walz doubted Johnson's ability to succeed in the midterm elections after embracing president Donald Trump.

That squeeze got a little tighter Wednesday morning. Trump tweeted his endorsement of Johnson after winning the primary.