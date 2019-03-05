ST. PAUL, Minn. — Gov. Tim Walz has signed his first two bills since taking office, one paying for fixes to the balky MNLARS vehicle registration system and one reversing what critics called an illegal attempt to tap an environmental trust fund to pay for projects statewide.

Walz told reporters Tuesday the bipartisan negotiations that brought the bills to his desk represented the "hard work of governance." He paid tribute to lawmakers from both parties who helped reach the compromises.

The Democratic governor called it a "real run, but one with some training wheels on it," for how they could reach deals to end the legislative session on time in late May.

Republican Senate Majority Leader Paul Gazelka agreed that the cooperation is what he wants the end of the session to look like.