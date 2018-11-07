Months of campaigning came to an end Tuesday as voters in Minnesota and around the nation cast their ballots for a range of federal, state and local offices in an election that is widely viewed as a referendum on President Donald Trump's first two years in office. Polls closed in Minnesota at 8 p.m. Here's a roundup of key Minnesota and national election results. Click the buttons below to jump to a section. See full Minnesota results here.

MinnesotaU.S. SenateU.S. HouseGovernors

Walz becomes Minnesota’s next governor: The former First District representative beat challenger Jeff Johnson

The former First District representative beat challenger Jeff Johnson Ellison elected Minnesota attorney general: The DFL congressman defeated former Rep. Douglas Wardlow following an acrimonious campaign

The DFL congressman defeated former Rep. Douglas Wardlow following an acrimonious campaign DFL win control Minnesota House: Republicans held on to their majority in the state Senate.

Republicans held on to their majority in the state Senate. Omar wins in Fifth District: She becomes the first Somali-American congresswoman

She becomes the first Somali-American congresswoman Craig, Phillips oust GOP congressman, Stauber flips Eighth: Pete Stauber beat Joe Radinovich; Angie Craig wins rematch against Rep. Jason Lewis in Second District; Erik Paulsen had held represented Third for a decade

Pete Stauber beat Joe Radinovich; Angie Craig wins rematch against Rep. Jason Lewis in Second District; Erik Paulsen had held represented Third for a decade Tina Smith wins election, Amy Klobuchar wins third term: Tina Smith, first appointed to this seat in January, beat Karin Housley

Tina Smith, first appointed to this seat in January, beat Karin Housley Heitkamp falls to Cramer, Cruz fends off O’Rourke, McCaskill concedes: Rep. Beto O’Rourke had become a Democratic phenomenon in recent weeks; Sen. Heidi Heitkamp faced criticism after Kavanaugh vote; Missouri’s McCaskill was relentlessly attacked her as too liberal for the conservative-leaning state.

Minnesota

Governor

U.S. Rep. Tim Walz was elected governor of Minnesota, defeating Republican Jeff Johnson to extend DFL control of the governor’s mansion for a third term.

The victory by Walz, 54, gives Democrats four more years in the governor's office following two terms by Gov. Mark Dayton. With Democrats also winning a majority in the state House in Tuesday's election, the party is poised to expand its power at the State Capitol. Walz, who ran as a uniter, will also have to contend with Republicans, who maintained their one-vote majority state Senate majority by winning a special election.

Attorney General

DFLer Keith Ellison was elected Minnesota attorney general, defeating Republican Doug Wardlow in a bitterly contested race that attracted national attention from both political parties.

In a campaign marked by allegations of domestic abuse and an intense spotlight on their pasts, the candidates presented voters with starkly different visions for how they would lead the office and spent months painting each other as radicals from opposing ends of the political spectrum.

Ellison announced his bid for the office in June after current Attorney General Lori Swanson filed to run for governor. The six-term congressman won his party’s August primary days after Karen Monahan, an ex-girlfriend, stepped forward with claims of emotional and physical abuse. Ellison has denied the allegation and an investigation commissioned by the DFL Party concluded that it could not substantiate the claim.

U.S. Senate

Voters sent Democratic Sens. Amy Klobuchar and Tina Smith back to Washington, but Republican victories in other states mean they’ll still be in the chamber’s minority. Klobuchar handily won re-election to a third term after a campaign in which she was never really threatened by Republican state Rep. Jim Newberger. Her easy win could amplify buzz about a possible 2020 presidential bid.

U.S. House

The state’s first Somali-American state representative, Ilhan Omar, has defeated her GOP opponent, Jennifer Zielinski, to become the country’s first Somali-American elected to Congress. Omar will represent the Fifth Congressional District, which includes Minneapolis and surrounding cities, including Edina, Richfield and Golden Valley. The seat was vacated by DFL Rep. Keith Ellison, who is running for state attorney general.

First-time political candidate Dean Phillips ousted five-term Republican U.S. Rep. Erik Paulsen, becoming the first Democratic congressman in the west metro suburban district in nearly 60 years. After easily winning re-election four times, Paulsen lost to a 49-year-old Deephaven businessman and heir to the Phillips Distilling Co.

Democrat Angie Craig pulled off a victory over Republican U.S. Rep. Jason Lewis. Craig defeated the freshman congressman in the Second Congressional District after losing to him two years ago. The district, which includes southeastern Twin Cities suburbs and areas to the south, is one of a handful of races targeted by both parties in the intense battle for control of the House.

GOP Rep. Tom Emmer cruised to re-election to represent the Sixth District, including northern Twin Cities suburbs and outlying areas, defeating Democrat Ian Todd.

Republican Pete Stauber won his matchup with Democrat Joe Radinovich for the open U.S. House seat representing the North Shore and the Iron Range. Stauber will be only the second Republican to hold the seat in Congress in 71 years. The 27,000-square-mile district has long been known as a DFL stronghold, and Democrats have held the seat for 69 of those 71 years. But in 2016, President Donald Trump won the district by 16 points and Republicans eyed the seat as a potential pickup, prompting visits from Trump and Vice President Mike Pence.

Longtime U.S. Rep. Collin Peterson won re-election over Republican Dave Hughes to represent a largely rural and right-of-center district that blankets much of western Minnesota. Peterson is the ranking Democrat on the House Agriculture Committee, and its past chairman, giving him a major voice on farming issues in Washington. He’s also one of the most conservative Democrats in Congress and has at times bucked his own party on health care and gun control..

DFLer Dan Feehan and Republican Jim Hagedorn were running in a close race for the open First Congressional District in southern Minnesota. The open seat, which Democratic Rep. Tim Walz represented for 12 years until his bid for governor this year, has drawn $13.8 million in campaign spending by outside groups. Democrats are trying to hold a seat that Walz won over Hagedorn by only 1 percentage point in 2016, while Republicans hope to gain advantage after President Trump’s 15-point win that year. As of 8 a.m., with 99.7 percent of precincts reporting, Hagedorn led by 50.17 percent to 49.63 percent, or 1,555 votes.

Minnesota Legislature

Democrats swept into power in the Minnesota House, with suburban voters responsible for the victory, while Republicans hung on to their majority in the state Senate.

Buoyed by high turnout and frustrations over President Donald Trump, the DFL gained at least the 11 seats they needed to win the House majority, and additional pickups were still possible.

Around the nation

U.S. Senate

Republicans added to their Senate majority by claiming seats in a handful of conservative-leaning states, ousting Indiana Democratic Sen. Joe Donnelly and holding on to a competitive seat in Tennessee, important steps in their drive to protect President Trump's conservative agenda for two more years.

Sen. Ted Cruz fended off a spirited underdog challenge from Democrat Beto O'Rourke to win re-election in a Texas race that once seemed like a cakewalk but needed a late boost from President Donald Trump to help push the incumbent over the top.

In Missouri, Democratic Sen. Claire McCaskill conceded defeat to Republican challenger Josh Hawley, who had relentlessly attacked her as too liberal for the conservative leaning state.

Heidi Heitkamp, the incumbent Democratic North Dakota senator, lost a grueling fight to keep her seat from current U.S. Rep. Kevin Cramer.

Wisconsin's Tammy Baldwin beat Republican challenger Leah Vukmir, a staunch supporter of President Trump. The race marked the first time in Wisconsin historythat both major party candidates running for Senate were women.

The Washington Post reports that Sen. Tim Kaine, D-Va., Hillary Clinton's running mate in 2016, has easily defeated controversial Duluth-born GOP challenger Corey Stewart, who has drawn widespread criticism for his ties to white nationalists.

U.S. House

Democrats harnessed voter fury toward President Trump to win control of the House as liberals and moderates banded together to deliver a forceful rebuke of the president.

Propelled by an unusually high turnout that illustrated the intensity of the backlash, Democrats claimed at least 25 House seats on the strength of their support in suburban and metropolitan districts that were once bulwarks of Republican power but where voters have recoiled from the president’s demagoguery on race.

Republican Bryan Steil, a University of Wisconsin System regent, has won Rep. Paul Ryan’s open Janesville-area district, beating Democratic Racine ironworker Randy Bryce.

Republican Rep. Steve King’s Iowa race offered a test of whether a Trump-style advocate for immigration limits can win — and he did. King kept a low profile in his bid for a ninth House term, his success in question after controversy over his support of white nationalists, but he prevailed over Democratic challenger J.D. Scholten.

Governors

Democrat Tony Evers ousted Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker, denying the polarizing Republican and one-time presidential candidate a third term and succeeding where his party had failed in three previous attempts, including a 2012 recall.

Republicans will maintain control of Florida’s executive branch as former GOP U.S. Rep. Ron DeSantis beats Democratic Tallahassee Mayor Andrew Gillum by a slim margin. Less than 100,000 votes separated the two candidates when Gillum reportedly called DeSantis to concede.

Republican Kristi Noem becomes South Dakota’s first female governor after beating Democratic candidate Billie Sutton in a race that was close in the polls despite South Dakota's heavy conservative tilt.

In Georgia, with 96 percent of precincts reporting, Democrat Stacey Abrams trailed Republican Brian Kemp by 3 percentage points in one of the signature contests of the 2018 midterm elections.

Adding to the Election Day drama, widespread reports of technical malfunctions and long lines at polling stations came in from across the state, with some voters reporting waits of up to three hours to cast ballots. Ballot access and election integrity flared up in the final weekend as Kemp, the state’s current secretary of state, announced, without providing any evidence, that he was launching an investigation into Georgia Democrats for "possible cybercrimes."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.