Gallery: Sen. Hillary Rodham Clinton, D-N.Y., laughed as she walked with former Vice President Walter Mondale along a bluff overlooking the Mississippi river before an "Organizing for a Change" campaign event Sunday, Nov. 4, 2007, at the Eagle Point Lodge in Clinton, Iowa. Mondale endorsed Clinton Sunday and said in a statement released by the campaign, "America is ready for change, and Hillary Clinton has the strength and experience to deliver it."

Gallery: Walter Mondale posed for a portrait by Star Tribune photographer Jeff Wheeler using a Holga camera. The Holga is a medium format 120 film camera made in Hong Kong and known for its low-fidelity aesthetic.

Gallery: In this October 30, 2002 photo, an emotional Walter Mondale accepted the nomination as the new DFL Senatorial candidate to replace Paul Wellstone who died the week before in a plane crash.

Gallery: In this November 4, 1984 photo, Walter Mondale, predicting an upset victory in upcoming election, poked fun at the Chicago Tribune's election headline error in 1948. Dewey did not defeat Truman.

Gallery: In this October 7, 1984 photo, President Ronald Reagan shook hands with Joan Mondale as Democratic presidential candidate Walter Mondale brought them together on the stage after a debate that night in Louisville.

Gallery: Walter Mondale chose Geraldine Ferraro (right) to be his running mate in the 1984 US presidential election. Here they were at the Minnesota legislature.

Gallery: In this May 25, 1983 photo, former Vice President Walter Mondale arrived at the St. Paul Down town airport from Washington, D.C. Tuesday. He was scheduled to attend fund-raising receptions in St. Paul in his continuing quest for the Democratic Presidential nomination.

Gallery: In this December 30, 1979 photo, Sen. Mondale appeared with President Jimmy Carter following Carter's announcement of Mondale as his running-mate.

Gallery: In this April 9, 1978 photo, Vice President Walter Mondale hugged Muriel Humphrey after she said she would not run for election in the fall. Muriel Humphrey told her party Saturday night that she will relinquish the only public office she has held, rejecting a campaign for four more years in the U.S. Senate seat to which she was appointed in January.

Gallery: In this July 1, 1978 photo, U.S. Vice President Walter Mondale, right, his wife Joan, and daughter Eleanor, left, bent their heads in prayer at the Wailing Wall in Jerusalem. They had just arrived in Israel a few hours before.

Gallery: In this October 26, 1978 photo, members of the high school band welcomed Vice President Mondale to Alexandria, Mn., where he and Sen. Wendell Anderson got their warmest reception. Vice president Walter Mondale brought good luck to Sen. Wendell Anderson in northern Minnesota and then carried his DFL message to southern Minnesota. In a highly partisan speech before several hundred DFLers in Mankato, Mondale called Anderson "the best senator in the U.S." and stressed party unity.

Gallery: In this January 21, 1977 photo, Walter Mondale took the vice - presidential oath of office administered by House Speaker Thomas P. O'Neill right. Mondale's wife, Joan, held the Bible. Watching were President Carter, center, and, from left foreground : Rosalynn Carter, Chief - Justice Warren Burger, Archbishop John R. Roach of St. Paul and Minneapolis (Upper left corner), Muriel Humphrey, former President Ford and Sen. Hubert H. Humphrey.

Gallery: In this 1965 photo, Sen. Walter Mondale, left, posed with his family: William who was 4,held by Mondale, his wife Joan, daughter Eleanor who was 6, with Bootsie the dog, and Teddy who was 8, with a football.

Gallery: In this January 5, 1971 photo, Sen. Walter Mondale and Sen. Hubert Humphrey are together.

Gallery: In this January 21, 1965 photo, Sen. Walter Mondale and his wife Joan Mondale, newcomers among Minnesota "regulars" in Washington, had a fine time at the ball. Mrs. Mondale wore a red silk gown with sleeves of puckered velvet. Their biggest thrill among many that week was lunching with the presidential party immediately after the inaugural ceremonies on Capitol Hill.

Gallery: In this October 24, 1965 photo, Walter Mondale posed with Sen. Hubert Humphrey. Viewing his first-year record as a Senator, Mondale was proudest of his work in the private deliberations of the Senate Agriculture Committee. When Mondale stressed his advocacy in committee of the Feed Grains Price Support Program, he illustrated his personal concept of the effective role of a freshman Senator.

Gallery: Walter Mondale and his wife Joan Adams are shown at their wedding on December 27,1955.

The former vice president of the United States worries about nuclear war and rising sea levels brought on by global warming.

He’d back U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar if she runs for president, thinks U.S. Rep Tim Walz is a good candidate for governor, is outraged by President Trump, and calls sexual harassment a real problem but says the accused deserve due process.

Minnesota’s Walter Mondale turned 90 on Friday, and he remains as chatty and as liberal as ever. He doesn’t feel like 90, he said in an interview, and still enjoys talking politics with his DFL friends — among them Klobuchar, Gov. Mark Dayton and new U.S. Sen. Tina Smith.

“I don’t have to go out and do the speeches anymore, I can just give my message to people who I know and who I love who are in politics now,” Mondale said.

On Wednesday, he was in Washington, D.C., “thrilled” to be walking down the aisle of the Senate chamber with Smith, who considers Mondale a mentor, on her way to be sworn in as a senator.

“It brought back all my years there and in Washington,” he said, “the things we got done in the civil rights revolution and so on. I thought I was going to be cool about it. It really had an effect on me.”

Did he get emotional? “Well, Norwegian emotional,” Mondale grinned. “A lot of friends came up and said hello to me.”

He is dismayed by growing polarization in Washington, D.C. “You saw that last session where they passed a tax bill and tried to repeal Obamacare and all without a single Democrat, not even consulted.”

Back when he was a U.S. Senator, he said, “The moderates on both sides worked together.”

Not surprisingly, Trump does not impress him.

“I think he’s an outrage,” Mondale said. “Honesty is where you begin, I don’t care who you are ... He has lied three or four times every day. It’s expected. You can’t expect this. And you can’t respect it.”

Mondale said he worries Trump “says things that could trigger responses by others” resulting in a nuclear war.

If we get into such a war with North Korea, he added, “there could be millions of Japanese, South Koreans, and hundreds of thousands of American soldiers killed in the process.”

Mondale said the U.S. needs to join “with our friends around the world” to deal with global warming. “President Trump and his people believe that the globally environmental risks are fake, don’t exist. There is not a not a scientist in America who has studied this who agrees with him.”

Mondale said the investigation by special prosecutor Robert Mueller into Russian interference in the 2016 election should be allowed to work its course. “I think that he is a serious person with a lifetime of law enforcement experience, digging deeply and carefully into facts.”

On the subject of sexual harassment, Mondale said, “Women shouldn’t have to live with that. It should be stopped. Having said that, I’m worried about due process ... When people hand out complaints through the fence, unnamed, we have no way of evaluating the truth of that or not.”

Mondale, who is retired from Dorsey & Whitney law firm, was interviewed at his office there.

“They give me an office and a great secretary and it works out fine,” Mondale said. “They’ll probably kick me out one of these days and I’m going to defend it on the grounds that you can’t pick on the aged.”

An invitation-only birthday bash is planned at the University of Minnesota on Jan. 13. One of the speakers will be former President Jimmy Carter, who chose Mondale as his vice president. They served one term from 1977 to 1981. Carter is 93.

“We are now the oldest surviving presidential and vice presidential team in American history,” Mondale said. “Eight years ago we surpassed Adams and Jefferson. We’re still going. I think in a few years, they’ll retire the trophy.”