Minneapolis native Walter Bush played hockey at Breck High School and Dartmouth and the Minneapolis Millers before turning his attention to the administrative side of the sport.

His long career as an administrator earned him a spot in two hall of fames.

After graduating from the University of Minnesota Law School, he served as president of the newly created Central Hockey League. He joined USA Hockey's board of directors in 1959 and served as team manager of the U.S. men's national team. The next year he served as a director for the U.S. Olympic Committee during the 1960 Winter Games and in 1964, served as general manager of the U.S. Olympic Men's Ice Hockey Team.

Bush served as president of the Minnesota Amateur Hockey Association president from 1961-63 and was owner and president of the Central Hockey League's Minneapolis Bruins before he focused his efforts on bringing an NHL team to Minnesota. In 1966, Bush and his group were awarded an NHL expansion team and Bush served as president of the Minnesota North Stars for 10 years (1966-76) and chairman of the board from 1976-78.

In 1972, Bush became the first-ever U.S. born official named to the Hockey Hall of Fame Board of Directors, and was honored with the Lester Patrick Award in 1973 for his outstanding service to hockey in the United States. In 1980, he was elected to the U.S. Hockey Hall of Fame and, 20 years later, was elected to the Hockey Hall of Fame in Toronto.

WALTER BUSH

Class: 1989.

Sport: Hockey.

Contribution: Administrator, builder.