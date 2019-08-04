The recent gun violence at Walmart stores, with 20 people killed by a gunman in El Paso, Texas, on Saturday and two killed in Mississippi days before, has drawn attention to the company's complicated history with gun sales.

Firearms have long made up a key part of Walmart's business. In addition to being the world's largest retailer, Walmart is often referred to as the world's largest gun retailer.

Sam Walton, the founder of Walmart, was big on guns. An avid hunter, he opened his flagship store in Bentonville, Ark., specifically so he could be close to his in-laws' quail-hunting ranch. Remington shotguns were his favorite, as Field & Stream once noted. He was such a devout fan that the gunmaker issued a commemorative model in his name after he died.

But the retailer's relationship with firearm sales has been fickle in the 26 years since it decided to stop carrying handguns. As economic and political winds have shifted, so have Walmart's gun policies.

Walmart has no plans to stop selling guns or ammunition, or change any other retail or security practice following the shootings last week, a spokesman for the company said Sunday.

Generally, though, the store's trend has been toward more restrictions.

In July, Walmart announced that it would stop selling guns in New Mexico after a new state law went into effect.

The law requires background checks for almost all private gun sales excluding antiques and those to relatives. And it also allows federally licensed gun sellers, such as Walmart, to provide background checks.

Walmart stopped sales because it could not furnish such checks for private sales.

Last year, Walmart said it would raise the minimum age to buy a firearm or ammunition from 18 to 21 and remove products resembling assault-style rifles, such as airsoft guns and toys, from its inventory. The company said in a statement that it made the decision "in light of recent events" — an inescapable reference to the recent mass shooting at a Parkland, Fla., high school that left 17 people dead.

It was an unusual acknowledgment from Walmart, which has often attributed its changing positions on gun sales to market factors, even when other issues are present.

Walmart was late to the game in 1993 when it decided to stop selling handguns. Other major retailers such as Sears and J.C. Penney had pulled firearms from their shelves years earlier.

That year, national rates of gun homicides and violent gun crimes reached record highs, according to Pew Research Center. Walmart's representatives said the company was ending handgun sales at its 2,000 stores because marketing surveys showed people felt "uncomfortable" seeing pistols displayed alongside clothing and household items.

Though the stores continued to carry shotguns and rifles, some worried that the move would erode the legacy of Walton, who died the previous year. "It was something Sam liked, a reflection of him, and they will look at it as taking something away from the tradition of Walmart," Walter Loeb, president of Loeb Associates Inc., a retail consulting firm, told the New York Times.

Walmart CEO Doug McMillon, who has headed the company since 2014, has stressed that he wants to cater to hunting and sports shooting, the things Walton enjoyed.

"Our focus as it relates to firearms should be hunters and people who shoot sporting clays and things like that," he told CNN in 2015.