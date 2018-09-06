DETROIT — Walmart says it will buy 30 more electric semis from Tesla for use in its Canadian operations.
The retailer's order is in addition to 10 semis ordered from Tesla in November.
Walmart says it plans to convert 20 percent of its Canadian fleet to electricity by 2022. The company says it will take delivery of the vehicles over the next five years.
The first 20 semis will go to work in Ontario, with the remaining 20 going to British Columbia.
Other companies like UPS have also placed orders but Tesla wouldn't say how many in total.
Tesla says the semis can go 500 miles (804 kilometers) on an electric charge, even with a full 80,000-pound load. Production is expected to start next year.
