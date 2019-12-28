SAN ANTONIO — Keaton Wallace had 30 points as UTSA rolled past Our Lady of the Lake 99-64 on Saturday.
Jhivvan Jackson had 20 points for UTSA (6-7), which earned its fourth consecutive home victory. Knox Hellums added 11 points. Luka Barisic had 10 points for the home team.
The 99 points were a season best for UTSA. Meanwhile, the Saints' 28.7 field goal percentage represented the worst mark by a UTSA opponent this season.
Michael Saladin had 15 points for the Saints. Marlon Williams added 13 points. Ruben Monzon had 12 points.
UTSA matches up against Florida Atlantic on the road on Thursday.
