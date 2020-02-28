Best-Selling Books Week Ended February 22nd.

FICTION

1. "Dog Man: Fetch-22" by Dav Pilkey (Graphix)

2. "Where the Crawdads Sing" by Delia Owens (G.P. Putnam's Sons)

3. "American Dirt" by Jeanine Cummins (Flatiron Books)

4. "The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse" by Charlie Mackesy (HarperOne)

5. "Green Eggs and Ham" by Dr. Seuss (Random House Books for Young Readers)

6. "Diary of a Wimpy Kid: Wrecking Ball" by Jeff Kinney (Amulet Books)

7. "One Fish Two Fish Red Fish Blue Fish" by Dr. Seuss (Random House Books for Young Readers)

8. "Harry Potter and the Sorcere's Stone: the Illustrated Edition" by J.K. Rowling (Arthur A. Levine)

9. "The Cat in the Hat" by Dr. Seuss (Random House Books for Young Readers)

10. "Golden in Death" by J.D. Robb (St. Martin's Press)

NONFICTION

1. "The Mamba Mentality" by Kobe Bryant (MCD)

2. "Dark Towers" by David Enrich (Custom House)

3. "Open Book" by Jessica Simpson (Dey Street)

4. "A Very Stable Genius" by Philip Rucker and Carol Leonnig (Penguin)

5. "There's No Place Like Space" by Tish Rabe (Random House Books for Young Readers)

6. "Un-Trumping America" by Dan Pfeiffer (Twelve)

7. "Built, Not Born" by Tom Golisano (HarperCollins Leadership)

8. "Profiles in Corruption" by Peter Schweizer (Harper)

9. "StrengthsFinder 2.0" by Tom Rath (Gallup)

10. "Get Out of Your Head" by Jennie Allen (WaterBrook)

FICTION E-BOOKS

1. "One Minute Out" by Mark Greaney (Berkley)

2. "Winter Garden" by Kristin Hannah (St. Martin's Press)

3. "American Dirt" by Jeanine Cummins (Flatiron Books)

4. "When We Believed in Mermaids" by Barbara O'Neal (Lake Union)

5. "Dominik" by Sawyer Bennett (Big Dog)

6. "Where the Crawdads Sing" by Delia Owens (G.P. Putnam's Sons)

7. "Three in Death" by J.D. Robb (Berkley)

8. "Snow Creek" by Gregg Olsen (Bookouture)

9. "Sphere" by Michael Crichton (Vintage)

10. "Never Go Back" by Lee child (Delacorte)

NONFICTION E-BOOKS

1. "Dark Towers" by David Enrich (Custom House)

2. "Dreyer's English" by Benjamin Dreyer (Random House)

3. "Open Book" by Jessica Simpson (Dey Street)

4. "Educated: A Memoir" by Tara Westover (Random House)

5. "A Very Stable Genius" by Philip Rucker and Carol Leonnig (Penguin)

6. "Un-Trumping America" by Dan Pfeiffer (Twelve)

7. "The Four Loves" by C.S. Lewis (HarperOne)

8. "Until the End of Time" by Brian Greene (Knopf)

9. "Call the Midwife" by Jennifer Worth (Penguin Press)

10. "If You Tell" by Gregg Olsen (Thomas & Mercer)