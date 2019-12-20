Best-Selling Books Week Ended December 14th

FICTION

1. "Dog Man: Fetch-22" by Dav Pilkey(Graphix)

2. "Diary of a Wimpy Kid: Wrecking Ball" by Jeff Kinney (Amulet Books)

3. "The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse" by Charlie Mackesy (HarperOne)

4. "Where the Crawdads Sing" by Delia Owens (G.P. Putnam's Sons)

5. "The Guardians" by John Grisham (Doubleday)

6. Dog Man: For Whom the Ball Rolls" by Dav Pilkey (Graphix)

7. "The Polar Express: 30th Anniversary Edition" by Chris Van Allsburg (Houghton Mifflin Harcourt)

8. "Strange Planet" by Nathan W. Pyle (William Morrow Gift)

9. "Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire: The Illustrated Edition" by J.K. Rowling (Arthur A. Levine)

10. "How the Grinch Stole Christmas!" by Dr. Seuss (Random House Books for Young Readers)

NONFICTION

1. "The Pioneer Woman Cooks" by Ree Drummond (William Morrow)

2. "Guinness Book of World Records 2020" (Guinness World Records)

3. "The Unofficial Harry Potter Cookbook by Dinah Bucholz (Adams Media)

4. "How Not to Diet" by Michael Greger (Flatiron Books)

5. "Me" by Elton John (Henry Holt and Co.)

6. "Becoming: A Guided Journal for discovering Your Voice" by Michelle Obama (Clarkson Potter)

7. "Sam Houston and the Alamo Avengers" by Brian Kilmeade (Sentinel)

8. "Educated: A Memoir" by Tara Westover (Random House)

9. "National Geographic Little Kids First Big Book of Why" by Amy Shields (National Geographic)

10. "Becoming" by Michelle Obama (Crown Publishing)

FICTION E-BOOKS

1. "Regretting You" by Colleen Hoover (Montlake)

2. "The Guardians" by John Grisham (Doubleday)

3. "A Minute to Midnight"by David Baldacci (Grand Central Publishing)

4. "House of Scarlett" by Meghan March (Meghan March)

5. "Husband" by Penelope Sky (Penelope Sky)

6. "Blue Moon" by Lee Child (Delacorte)

7. "The Good Liar" by Nicholas Searle (Harper)

8. "The Dutch House" by Ann Patchett (Harper)

9. "Criss Cross" by James Patterson (Little, Brown)

10. "Overnight Service" by Lauren Blakely (Lauren Blakely)

NONFICTION E-BOOKS

1. "The Amazon Management System" by Ram Charan and Julia Yang (Ideapress)

2. "How Not to Diet" by Michael Greer (Flatiron Books)

3. "If You Tell" by Gregg Olsen (Thomas & Mercer)

4. "Instant Loss Cookbook" by Brittany Williams (Harmony)

5. "Educated: A Memoir" by Tara Westover (Random House)

6. "Petty: The Biography" by Warren Zanes (Henry Holt and Co.)

7. "Ravensbruck" by Sarah Helm (Anchor)

8. "Travels" by Michael Crichton (Vintage)

9. "A Mindful Year" by Aria Campbell-Danesh and Seth J. Gillihan (Blackstone)

10. "Stalin's Daughter" by Rosemary Sullivan (Harper)