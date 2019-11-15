Walking more may be related to better sleep. An encouraging new study of lifestyle and sleep patterns delved into the links between walking and snoozing, suggesting that being active can influence how well we sleep, whether we actually exercise or not.

Sleep and exercise scientists have long been intrigued and befuddled by the ties between physical activity and somnolence. To most of us, it might seem as if that relationship should be uncomplicated: You work out, grow tired and sleep better.

But a variety of past studies indicate that the effects of exercise on sleep are more scrambled than that. In some studies, when people worked out strenuously, they slept relatively poorly, suggesting that intense exercise might disrupt slumber.

Most of these studies have focused on planned exercise, though, not more incidental, everyday physical activity, and much of the research has involved people with clinical sleep problems, such as insomnia. Little has been known about whether simply moving around more during the day, absent formal exercise, might influence sleep in people without other issues.

So, for the new study, which was published in Sleep Health, researchers at Brandeis University in Massachusetts decided to look into whether and how walking could be linked with sleep.

This study was part of a broader effort to encourage adults in the Boston area to be more active. For that initiative, researchers recruited 59 mostly middle-aged men and women who worked full time and were worried that they did not have enough time for physical activity. The volunteers wore activity detectors for a month, tracking the number of steps they took and the number of minutes they spent moving in any way.

People go for a midday walk in the skyway over Nicollet Mall in this 2018 photo.

The volunteers also completed questionnaires each day concerning their sleep, asking them to rate its quality — such as how long it took them to fall asleep, how often they woke up, or how refreshed they felt the next morning — as well as its quantity, measured by when they reported going to bed and getting up.

For the new study, the researchers combed through the data for each of the 59 participants, focusing specifically on how much they had moved and how well they had slept, hoping to find discernible patterns.

They did. The relationships between moving and dozing turned out to be consistent and strong. In essence, the more steps people accumulated, the higher their self-rated sleep quality. Ditto when the researchers looked at the number of minutes they had spent moving; the more time someone was in motion, the better they rated their sleep overall.

"I think it's fair to say" that these results indicate that people who move more also sleep better, said Alycia Sullivan Bisson, a graduate student in psychology at Brandeis, who conducted the new study with her adviser, Margie Lachman, and others.

The activity required to see higher sleep quality was not daunting, she added. The average step count among the 59 volunteers was about 7,000 per day. Even among the least active, upping their mileage a bit on some days was related to better sleep later.

Of course, this kind of observational study cannot prove that more walking causes better sleep. The experiment also was short-term and relied on people's self-perceptions of how they slept.

But even with those caveats, those of us hoping for better shut-eye might want to "incorporate more activity into our daily lives," Sullivan Bisson said.