MADISON, Wis. — Gov. Scott Walker says he will schedule special elections to fill two legislative vacancies on June 12.

Walker decided not to ask the Wisconsin Supreme Court to delay a court order that he schedule those elections. Speaking on WTMJ-AM Wednesday night, Walker said he considers the special elections a waste of tax dollars because regular elections are scheduled are held in the fall.

The governor had refused to order elections to fill Rep. Keith Ripp and Sen. Frank Lasee's seats. But, a Madison judge last week ordered the Walker to schedule the elections by noon on Thursday. Walker asked the 2nd District Court of Appeals on Wednesday to both review that decision and delay the order to April 6. The appellate court refused to delay the order.