MADISON, Wis. — Republican Gov. Scott Walker is taking a page out of President Donald Trump's playbook and calling on all NFL players to stand and not take a knee during the national anthem.
Walker issued a series of tweets Thursday, hours before the NFL season kicked off. He punctuated one message with a cartoon image of himself known as a bitmoji in front of an American flag, hand on heart.
In another tweet , Walker asks Democratic challenger Tony Evers where he stands on the issue. Walker retweeted a January message from Evers' running mate Mandela Barnes where he posted "Take a knee" in reaction to a story about whether Trump knew the words to the national anthem.
Barnes responded by asking Walker "you could have served in THREE wars, why didn't you stand up then?"
This story has been corrected to reflect that Walker wanted players to stand, not take a knee.
