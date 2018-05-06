MADISON, Wis. — Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker is scheduled to take part in an announcement Monday about site development for the Foxconn Technology Group campus in the southeast corner of the state.

The governor's press office says Walker will join business owners and workers from across Wisconsin for announcements planned in Black River Falls, Brownsville and Racine.

Foxconn expects to begin construction soon on a $10 billion flat-screen plant in Mount Pleasant.

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources recently approved four air permits for the manufacturing complex and a request to pull millions of gallons of water daily from Lake Michigan to serve the new plant.

The plant could employ up to 13,000 people. The Taiwan-based electronics giant aims to break ground by the end of May and be operational late next year.