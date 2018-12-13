MADISON, Wis. — Gov. Scott Walker plans to make what he's calling a "major economic development" announcement at the Kimberly-Clark factory in northeast Wisconsin.

The announcement Thursday comes after the Legislature failed to pass a tax incentive bill that company officials said was needed to keep the factory open. It employs about 400 people.

Walker has been working on an alternative incentive package that wouldn't need legislative approval to save the plant. The bill in the Legislature would have made up to $100 million available to Kimberly-Clark over 15 years.

Walker was to be joined at the announcement by a Kimberly-Clark vice president and Wisconsin Senate President Roger Roth, who represents that area.