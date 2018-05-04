MADISON, Wis. — Gov. Scott Walker is heading to northwestern Wisconsin to celebrate the beginning of the state's general inland fishing seasons.
The season is slated to open Saturday. Walker announced Friday morning that he will speak at the Governor's Fishing Opener Banquet Friday evening in Chetek. He plans to begin fishing at 8 a.m. Saturday on Lake Chetek.
