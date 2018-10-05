MIDDLETON, Wis. — Gov. Scott Walker isn't saying whether he thinks the U.S. Senate should confirm Brett Kavanaugh for the Supreme Court.

Walker said Friday "I'll leave that up to the members of the Senate." But Walker, a Republican in a tough re-election battle with Democrat Tony Evers, reiterates that he thinks Kavanaugh is qualified for the position. Walker says, "Certainly he's got the experience."

Walker says he did not watch the Senate Judiciary Committee hearing last week where Christine Blasey Ford alleged Kavanaugh had assaulted her when they were both in high school. Kavanaugh has denied the allegations.

Wisconsin's senators are split on Kavanaugh. Democrat Tammy Baldwin opposes his confirmation, while Republican Ron Johnson supports him. Johnson said Thursday there's no evidence to back up sexual assault allegations.