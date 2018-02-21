MADISON, Wis. — Gov. Scott Walker has signed a bill designed to help Wisconsin homeowners cover the cost of replacing lead pipes.
The measure would allow public water utilities and local governments to provide grants, loans or both to property owners to help them replace portions of lead water pipes running from houses to the street.
The governor signed the bill Wednesday in Milwaukee.
