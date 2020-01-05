PORTLAND, Ore. — JoJo Walker had 19 points and six assists as Portland topped San Francisco 76-65 on Saturday night.
Malcolm Porter had 13 points for Portland (9-8, 1-1 West Coast Conference), which ended its five-game losing streak. Theo Akwuba added three blocks.
Jimbo Lull had 20 points for the Dons (11-6, 0-2). Charles Minlend added 15 points. Khalil Shabazz had seven rebounds.
Portland matches up against Brigham Young on the road next Saturday. San Francisco plays Santa Clara at home on Thursday.
