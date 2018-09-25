MADISON, Wis. — Gov. Scott Walker says work along Interstate 39/90 between Janesville north to Edgerton will be completed by 2020, a year earlier than planned.

Walker announced Tuesday that the earlier completion date will free up $70 million that can be used for other portions of the interstate project, like the U.S. 12/18 interchange in Madison.

Walker made the announcement in Milton alongside the interstate, which is being expanded to three lanes in each direction.

Walker on Monday announced that in his next state budget he will propose spending $57 million more on county roads, an increase of about 50 percent.

Walker's opponent Democrat Tony Evers has said Walker is making empty promises after neglecting roads for years.

The entire I-39/90 corridor runs about 45 miles between the Illinois state line to Madison.