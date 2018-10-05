MIDDLETON, Wis. — Gov. Scott Walker says he doesn't "have any knowledge" about whether his administration stopped former Corrections Secretary Ed Wall from seeking an outside review of Wisconsin's troubled juvenile prisons in 2015.

Walker was asked by reporters Friday about the allegations involving former Corrections Secretary Ed Wall.

WSAW-TV reported this week that the former executive director of the national Association of State Correctional Administrators said Wall told him that Walker's staff had instructed Wall to cancel the review request.

Walker called Wall's credibility into question Friday, citing his firing from the Wisconsin Department of Justice for seeking to get around the state open records law.

As to whether his administration stopped the outside juvenile prison review, Walker says "I don't have any knowledge of that. I'd have to go back and look at the record on that. That was a long time ago."