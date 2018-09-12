MADISON, Wis. — Republican Gov. Scott Walker says in a new campaign attack ad that his Democratic opponent Tony Evers would put "everyone at risk" with his plan for reducing prison populations.

Walker unleashed the new ad Wednesday. He calls Evers' support for cutting the prison population in half "dangerous," saying it would result in the release of "felons who've committed rape, assault robbery, and even kidnapping."

Evers supports a goal to halve Wisconsin's prison population, but experts say to do that he would need to release some violent offenders early because they account for over half of the total prison population.

Evers says he does not support releasing violent offenders early. Instead, Evers says he supports changes for nonviolent offenders.

He has not yet released an exact plan.