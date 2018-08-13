MADISON, Wis. — Wisconsin Republican Gov. Scott Walker is reacting to President Donald Trump's call for a boycott of Milwaukee-based Harley-Davidson by saying he wants the company to prosper in the state.

Walker does not directly address Trump's tweet from Sunday calling for a boycott of the motorcycle maker amid an ongoing steel tariff dispute.

The comment from Trump comes just three months before the November election and just ahead of Tuesday's primary in Wisconsin.

Walker says in a statement that, "I want Harley Davidson to prosper here in the state of Wisconsin. And one of the best ways for that to happen is to do what the president has called for and that is to get to no tariffs."

Harley has not commented on Trump's boycott comments.