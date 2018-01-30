MADISON, Wis. — Gov. Scott Walker is urging Wisconsin's doctors to help him pass a series of proposals the Republican incumbent says will help stabilize the state's health care market.

Walker on Tuesday pitched his plan to the Wisconsin Medical Society's "Doctor Day" meeting that brought hundreds of doctors to Madison.

Walker's plan calls for prohibiting insurance companies from denying coverage to someone with a pre-existing condition and getting a federal waiver to offer reinsurance, a move designed to hold down premium increases.

He is also seeking a permanent waiver for the SeniorCare prescription drug discount program, a move that experts say would require a change in federal law.

Walker for years has called for repeal of the federal health care law, but now he's embracing policies to shore up the private insurance market.