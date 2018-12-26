MADISON, Wis. — Gov. Scott Walker has picked a state lawyer who was vying for a judgeship that Walker ultimately gave outgoing Attorney General Brad Schimel to serve on the bench in Milwaukee.
Walker announced Wednesday that he has appointed Paul Dedinsky to replace retiring Milwaukee County Circuit Judge Mary Kuhnmuench.
Dedinsky is the chief attorney for the state Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection and a former Milwaukee County assistant district attorney.
He was one of 13 applicants for an open judgeship in Waukesha County whom Walker passed over on his way to handing the job to Schimel in November.
