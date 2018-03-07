MADISON, Wis. — Gov. Scott Walker planned to meet Wednesday with Republican state senators to make the case for several of his legislative priorities at risk of not passing this year, including a $100 child tax rebate and juvenile justice overhaul package that would close the troubled Lincoln Hills prison.

Walker, who is up for re-election in November, has also been negotiating with lawmakers on ways to bolster school safety in the wake of the Parkland, Florida, high school shooting that killed 17, but he has not released details of what he wants to see happen or any agreement.

Republicans, who control the Senate 18-14, were meeting to decide which bills have enough support on their final planned session day March 20. Walker is fighting for the tax cut, prison plan and school safety measures to help with his re-election campaign.

State Superintendent Tony Evers, one of the most prominent Democrats running for governor, sent Walker and legislative leaders his ideas this week. They include giving schools $50 million more to invest on hiring more security guards and counselors and more services designed to reduce school violence.

The Republican-controlled Assembly approved making grants available to schools to pay for more armed guards, an approach Walker has said he supports.

Sen. Luther Olsen, chairman of the Senate Education Committee, said Wednesday that he opposes the Senate plan. And while he said Evers had good ideas, Olsen wants to spend roughly twice as much and give it to schools for them to decide how best to spend it on safety.

To pay for it, Olsen favors scrapping Walker's $174 million plan to send parents a $100 per-child tax rebate and waive sales taxes for one weekend in August. Olsen said he'd like to instead give schools about $100 million in categorical aids to spend on school safety.

"It has to be substantial enough that it does some good," he said. "Let's invest it wisely."

Walker spokeswoman Amy Hasenberg declined to comment on the various school safety ideas that have been discussed. She said Walker would announce a school safety package before the Senate's final session day in two weeks.

Walker's child tax credit bill, which includes an August sales tax holiday, has already passed the Assembly. But Olsen and other senators have said the sales tax holiday will not pass the Senate.

Approving a scaled-back version would require the Assembly to return to session after they have adjourned for the year. Passing a school safety plan that's different from the grants for security guards the Assembly already approved would also force them to return.

The Assembly also unanimously passed an $80 million bill that would close the Lincoln Hills juvenile prison by 2021, move the most violent inmates into state-run facilities and put counties in charge of housing the rest.

Republican Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald has raised concerns about the bill passing the Senate, but Olsen said Wednesday he thought it could win approval.

"We don't have a better plan that I know of," Olsen said.