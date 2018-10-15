MADISON, Wis. — Gov. Scott Walker is promising to increase state funding for schools to two-thirds of total costs, a proposal his Democratic opponent Tony Evers made a month ago.

Walker said on "The Jay Weber Show" on WISN-AM Monday morning that he will restore the funding commitment without raising property taxes. But he did not say how he would pay for it, saying those details would come later.

Walker and Evers are locked in a tight battle for governor with the election three weeks away. Polls have shown that education is one of the top issues in the race.

Evers has been state superintendent of schools since 2009. He proposed two-thirds funding for schools in the budget he submitted last month.

The state has not met the two-thirds funding commitment since the 2002-2003 school year.