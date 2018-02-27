MADISON, Wis. — Gov. Scott Walker says he thinks his child tax rebate proposal is in "good shape" for final legislative approval, despite reservations voiced by Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald.

The Assembly passed the $100 pre-child tax credit last week. It must also pass the Senate unchanged before it goes to Walker.

The bill includes a sales tax holiday, which the Senate has previously rejected.

Fitzgerald has said he has serious concerns with the bill and there isn't enough votes for the sales tax holiday part of it.

Walker says he "absolutely" thinks it can pass. He says, "I think we're in good shape."

Republican Sen. Alberta Darling says passing the tax cut bill is a work in progress. She says, "I have hope that we're going to get there."