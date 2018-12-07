MADISON, Wis. — Gov. Scott Walker is hinting that there may still be a chance to save a Kimberly-Clark factory and about 300 jobs after a tax incentive bill failed in the Legislature.

Walker wanted the state Senate to vote on the bill during its lame-duck session earlier this week. But Republicans who control the Senate couldn't get enough votes. Instead, they approved a sweeping package of bills to limit early voting and curtail the powers of the incoming Democratic governor and attorney general.

Walker tweeted Friday that "I'm trying to figure other ways" to keep the Kimberly-Clark plant near Appleton open. That could include incentives that may not need legislative approval.

Company officials have said they will close it without the earlier proposed tax incentives that could reach as high as $100 million.