MADISON, Wis. — Gov. Scott Walker and his Democratic challenger Tony Evers are tussling over tax increases.

Walker's campaign on Wednesday alleged that Evers' tax increases could run into the billions of dollars. Evers' campaign responded by saying "Scott Walker is just making stuff up at this point."

Both candidates have been vague when talking about how they would pay for various proposals they've been making with the Nov. 6 election less than three weeks away.

Walker has been particularly critical of Evers saying "everything is on the table" when it comes to ways to pay for roads. Evers has said he's open to raising the gas tax, but he hasn't said by how much.

Evers has said Walker's claims that it could go up as much as $1 per gallon are "ridiculous."