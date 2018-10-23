MADISON, Wis. — Gov. Scott Walker is bringing immigration to the front of Wisconsin's governor's race, saying in a new campaign ad that challenger Tony Evers wants "special treatment for illegals."

The Republican Walker released the latest ad Tuesday, exactly two weeks before the election. It's based on comments made by the Democratic Evers during a debate with Walker on Friday.

During the debate, Evers voiced support for allowing in-state tuition for students known as "Dreamers," those who came to the country without legal permission with their parents.

Evers also voiced support for allowing workers who are here illegally to obtain state driver's licenses to get to and from work.

The narrator at the end of the Walker ad says, "Tony Evers: Special treatment for illegals, higher taxes for you."

Evers' campaign did not immediately return a message seeking comment.