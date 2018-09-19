MADISON, Wis. — Gov. Scott Walker is attacking his Democratic opponent over his support from labor unions, the day after a poll showed Tony Evers is slightly ahead in the race.

The Walker tweets against Evers comes as former Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe was to campaign with Evers in Madison on Wednesday. On Tuesday, Evers was joined in Milwaukee by former U.S. Attorney General Eric Holder.

Walker has been a target for organized labor since 2011 when he eliminated nearly all collective bargaining for public workers. He's followed it up by enacting a host of other anti-union measures, including making Wisconsin a right-to-work state.

Walker questions whether union support for Evers means he is "bought and paid for."

Evers has been hammering Walker on health care and his push to repeal the Affordable Care Act.