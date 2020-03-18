The Walker Art Center announced that it will postpone the large group exhibition “The Paradox of Stillness: Art, Object and Performance,” originally scheduled to open on April 18. As of today, the Walker has not set a new opening date.

The show includes many artworks on international loan from other museums, collectors, and galleries. Some of the art shipments have been canceled, while others are “currently stored in storage facilities across Europe, [and are] waiting to be re-routed back,” said Curator Vincenzo de Bellis. “We want visitors to the exhibition to be able to experience all of the works planned for this show when it is rescheduled.”

The Walker officially closed its galleries on Sat., March 14 in response to the novel coronavirus, or COVID-19.

“With the current health crisis, our first priority must be health and safety,” said Walker Executive Director Mary Ceruti.

The exhibition includes over 100 works by nearly 60 artists, and includes 15 live performances.

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz called for a state of peacetime emergency, meant to limit people from gathering in large groups or at smaller events where “social distancing” of six feet or more was not possible. Major art museums around the Twin Cities, including the Minneapolis Institute of Art, Weisman Art Museum and Minnesota Museum of American Art are also closed.