MADISON, Wis. — Outgoing Gov. Scott Walker is giving outgoing Attorney General Brad Schimel a job as a judge.
Walker announced Tuesday that he appointed Schimel as a Waukesha County circuit judge. Walker said Schimel has shown a commitment to the rule of law and will faithfully serve the state as a judge.
Schimel is a former Waukesha County district attorney.
The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports that Schimel will replace Judge Patrick Haughney, who announced plans to resign earlier this fall. Walker's office hasn't' released a list of applicants for the position. It's unclear when Schimel will start.
State Department of Justice spokeswoman Rebecca Ballweg didn't immediately reply to an email.
The appointment comes a day after Schimel conceded defeat to Democrat Josh Kaul in the Nov. 6 election. Walker lost to Democrat Tony Evers.
