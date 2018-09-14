MADISON, Wis. — Gov. Scott Walker is announcing two new programs to help people and businesses recover from flooding.
The governor's office issued a news release Friday saying the Wisconsin Housing and Economic Development Authority is launching a new $2 million program that will provide no-interest loans of up to $10,000 for repairing homes.
The Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation, meanwhile, is launching a $2 million loan program to help small businesses recover. WEDC will award grants to regional entities that will provide no-interest loans of up to $15,000 for businesses to make repairs and cover operating expenses. Businesses may also be able to secure forgivable loans of up to $15,000.
Anyone interested in a WHEDA loan can call 1-800-562-5546. More information about the business loans is available at https://wedc.org/disasterrecovery .
