THE HAGUE, Netherlands — A jogger's run through the Dutch countryside turned into a walk on the wild side when he discovered a lion cub in a field.
Police say the young cub was found Sunday in a cage dumped in a field near Tienhoven between the central cities of Utrecht and Hilversum.
Police have taken to Twitter to appeal for help in tracing the animal's owner, while the young cub, a male believed to be about five months old, is being cared for by a foundation that looks after big cats.
The foundation said in a post on its Facebook page that the cub "is very tired from the hectic events" and is in quarantine. It adds that the cub is drinking water and already feeling at ease in its new surroundings.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From World
World
Court: Doctor in Spain abducted newborn 49 years ago
A Spanish court ruled Monday that a doctor stole a newborn child nearly five decades ago, one of the many abducted during Spain's 20th-century dictatorship, but cleared him because the statute of limitations had expired.
World
Chinese athletes visit NKorea in latest sign of thaw in ties
A large group of Chinese athletes and sports officials has arrived in North Korea in the latest sign of a thaw in relations between the two countries this year.
World
Bulgarian police investigate killing of TV journalist
Bulgarian police are investigating the rape and slaying of a television reporter and presenter whose body was dumped near the Danube River.
World
2 American researchers win Nobel economics prize
Two American researchers have been awarded the Nobel Prize for economics for studying the interplay of climate change and technological innovation with economics.
World
France's Le Pen distances herself from Bannon's Movement
French far-right leader Marine Le Pen is distancing herself from former White House strategist Steve Bannon, saying only Europeans will save the continent.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.