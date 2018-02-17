LONDON — The British Geological Survey says a magnitude 4.4 quake has shaken southern Wales.
So far there have been no reports of major damage or injuries.
The earthquake happened Saturday about 2:30 p.m. local time. Its epicenter was about 20 kilometers (12.43 miles) northeast of Swansea.
The British Geological Survey said on Twitter that an earthquake of that magnitude occurs in Britain about every two or three years.
