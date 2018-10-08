THESSALONIKI, Greece — Several hundred asylum-seekers are camped outside a police station in Greece's second-largest city Thessaloniki, lining up to be arrested and formally processed, as a surge in illegal migration in northern Greece has overwhelmed authorities.
After sleeping on benches and patches of grass in a central square, the migrants formed a line Monday outside the police station, seeking a place at a migrant camp before the winter.
Greece is struggling to cope with a high number of asylum-seekers due to political resistance to settlement agreements within the European Union and ongoing arrivals from neighboring Turkey.
Last week, Amnesty International Secretary-General Kumi Naidoo visited migrant camp on the island of Lesbos. He described conditions there as "appalling " and called for an emergency winter evacuation to the mainland.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.