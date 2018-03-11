A 21-year-old man remains jailed in central Minnesota on suspicion of assaulting a 6-month-old boy under his care and leaving the victim fighting for his life Sunday with brain injuries, authorities said.

Cody E. Anderson, of Buffalo, Minn., was charged last week in Stearns County District Court with first-degree assault in connection with the violence inflicted upon the baby at a home in the 1200 block of 7th Avenue S. in Waite Park.

Anderson remains jailed in lieu of $200,000 bail ahead of a March 26 court appearance. Court records show that he has yet to retain an attorney.

The criminal complaint said Anderson told authorities he was the child's main caregiver and that he drank three-fourths of a bottle of liquor the night before the infant was assaulted.

Officers were called to the home about 10:10 a.m. Tuesday for a medical emergency and located the baby in the home unconscious and having difficulty breathing, a police statement said.

Police determined that the child was suffering from "nonaccidental internal brain trauma," the statement continued.

The baby was taken to Hennepin County Medical Center and was last reported to be in critical condition Sunday afternoon.

Waite Park Police Chief Dave Bentrud said Anderson is not related to the child. "He was providing child while mom was away," he said. "They apparently are just friends."

The boy's twin also was in the home but not harmed, the chief added.