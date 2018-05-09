HONOLULU — A Hawaii resort is celebrating its grand opening with a pledge to plant 100,000 native trees on Oahu and the Big Island.

The Alohilani Resort Waikiki Beach made the pledge in partnership with the nonprofit Hawaiian Legacy Reforestation Initiative, the Star-Advertiser reported Tuesday.

The initiative revives forests by allowing guests to either sponsor native trees or plant them during guided tours at forests on the north shores of Oahu and the Big Island.

Guests at the Waikiki resort will be encouraged to plant a Hawaiian legacy trees in Laie on Oahu's North Shore while they are on horseback riding and private, off-road tours.

"Becoming part of the community and giving back to Hawaii is something integral to ?Alohilani," said Vann Avedisian, a principal of Highgate Holdings.

The trees can be tracked online through radio-frequency identification technology. It records their growth, location and sponsorship details and the details are viewable online.