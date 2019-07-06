A pedestrian was struck and killed by a hit-and-run driver early Saturday in west-central Minnesota, the State Patrol said Saturday.

The 21-year-old man from Wahpeton, N.D., died just after 1 a.m. when he fell into a northbound traffic lane on Hwy. 78 south of Ottertail City, in Otter Tail County, the patrol said. He had been walking south on the northbound shoulder with two other males.

The patrol is looking for the driver of the northbound vehicle that struck the man and continued without stopping, and is asking for the public's help.

According to the other two men at the scene, the vehicle was a smaller sedan, such as a Chevrolet Cavalier, and could be white or silver. The vehicle will have front-end damage and a fluid leak.

The State Patrol is asking anyone with information about the vehicle or the driver to call Sgt. Rod Eischens at 218-846-8244.

STAFF REPORT