NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Prosecutors in Tennessee say mental health officials have concluded that the suspect in a deadly Waffle House shooting is competent to face charges in court.
A spokesman for District Attorney Glenn Funk said Tuesday the case against Travis Reinking will be presented to a grand jury soon, though a date hasn't been set. It will consider evidence and decide what charges should be sent to a jury.
Authorities say Reinking used an assault-style rifle to fire on the Nashville restaurant April 22, killing four people.
In August, he was ordered to receive treatment in a mental facility for schizophrenia in hopes he'd become fit for trial.
Police say Reinking was nearly naked, only wearing a green jacket, when he opened fire outside the restaurant and then stormed it.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.