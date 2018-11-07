MIAMI — Dwyane Wade is missing Miami's game against San Antonio on Wednesday night for personal reasons.
It's the first game Wade has missed this season, his 16th and final in the NBA. He's averaging 14.3 points on 45 percent shooting in nine games, all of them as a reserve.
The Heat again will be without Dion Waiters and James Johnson as they recover from surgeries. Goran Dragic is questionable because of knee soreness after an MRI this week revealed some inflammation. Heat center Hassan Whiteside is expected to play, after sitting Monday with knee pain.
The Spurs expect to have point guard Derrick White available off the bench for his season debut. White has been sidelined by a heel injury.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Sports
Vikings
AP source: Saints sign ex-Cowboys wide receiver Dez Bryant
Dez Bryant has found a new team, agreeing to contract teams with the New Orleans Saints.
Gophers
Badgers' blockers open holes, then enjoy watching Taylor
Jonathan Taylor can go pretty much anywhere at any time when he has the ball in his hands.
Vikings
Jets' Darnold has injured foot, could miss game vs. Bills
New York Jets rookie quarterback Sam Darnold has a boot on his right foot and is not practicing, leaving his status for the team's game Sunday against Buffalo in doubt.
Vikings
Panthers and Steelers test their mettle in prime time
Two teams headed for January football, the Panthers and Steelers, get to test their mettle on Thursday night. It should be a good one in…
MN United
FIFA warns of World Cup ban for players in breakaway league
Soccer's biggest names would be banned from the World Cup if they played in a breakaway European Super League, FIFA President Gianni Infantino said Wednesday.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.